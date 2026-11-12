Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert signs contract extension, off the market

Jake Dickert, expected to be an in-demand candidate for coaching jobs in the upcoming offseason, is staying at Wake Forest.

Athletic director John Currie announced Thursday that Dickert, 43, signed a long-term contract extension to continue as the head coach of the Demon Deacons. He did not release the contract terms.

Wake Forest is 8-1 (5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, leaving the Demon Deacons in the running for a shot at the national championship.

"We are just getting started," Dickert said in a news release.

Wake Forest hired Dickert away from Washington State in December 2004, and the school was 9-4 in his first season - the winningest debut season in program history. That gives him a cumulative 17-5 record on the job.

"Wake Forest University is committed to football success at the highest level and Coach Dickert has done an extraordinary job of inspiring belief among our players, fans and the entire Demon Deacon community," Currie said.

Currie added that he was grateful to Peter Rodriguez, the campus president, and the Board of Trustees for "recognizing that now was the time to go ahead and eliminate any outside speculation so that our team and Deacon Nation can put all our energy into the stretch run of this special season."

In October, Wake Forest defeated four ACC opponents - Stanford, North Carolina State, Cal and Virginia - by a total score of 187-31.

Wake Forest concludes the 2026 regular season with games at SMU on Saturday, at Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 and against Duke on Nov. 28.

Dickert went 23-20 in 3 1/2 seasons at Washington State before leaving for Wake Forest.