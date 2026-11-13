Lethal offenses, leaky defenses meet as Kansas visits West Virginia

Kansas and West Virginia enter Saturday's Big 12 Conference matchup in Morgantown, W.Va., looking to recover from frustrating losses that exposed different problems for both teams.

West Virginia (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) hosts Kansas after falling 53-48 at Texas Tech, while the Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5) suffered a 33-32 home loss to UCF on a touchdown pass with one second remaining.

Kansas erased a 19-point deficit and took the lead in the final minute before surrendering the winning score. The loss left the Jayhawks needing to win their final three games to become bowl-eligible.

Isaiah Marshall helped spark the comeback against UCF, rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while completing 21 of 32 passes for 210 yards.

The Jayhawks average 441.4 yards of total offense, including 201.2 rushing yards per game. Running back Dylan Edwards leads Kansas with 595 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

But the Mountaineers could be their match in that respect, ranking sixth nationally in rushing offense at 263.6 yards per game and 10th in total offense, averaging 480.8 yards.

"They're explosive in so many areas," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said at his Monday media availability.

West Virginia's Michael Hawkins Jr. has rushed for 924 yards, the most among Power Four quarterbacks, and 19 touchdowns while running back Cam Cook has added 1,072 yards.

Hawkins accounted for four touchdowns against Texas Tech, throwing for 303 yards and rushing for 88 yards and three scores. Cook contributed another 149 yards on the ground.

But West Virginia's defensive struggles have overshadowed its offensive production.

The Mountaineers surrendered 638 yards to Texas Tech and rank last in the Big 12 in rushing defense, passing defense, total defense and scoring defense.

"The answer is just play better defense. Play better defense. You've got to play better defense. It's ridiculous," West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said after the loss.

Kansas will rely on a unit that ranks second in the Big 12 in passing defense, though it's fifth from the bottom in rushing defense. Leroy Harris III recorded three sacks against UCF and has 14 tackles for loss.

Kansas defeated West Virginia 41-10 in Lawrence last season.