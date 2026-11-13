No 'gimme games' for Iowa State with Cincinnati up next

Two Big 12 teams desperately trying to make a late-season run at bowl eligibility square off Saturday when Cincinnati visits Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

With the regular season winding down, both teams are fighting hard to rebound from difficult losses last week.

Cincinnati (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) needs one more win to become bowl-eligible. The Bearcats are coming off a gut-punch 31-24 defeat at Houston, a game in which Cincinnati fought back from an early deficit but was undone by a late turnover and an injury to star receiver JV Gibson.

Gibson was knocked out of the game and sent to the hospital on a hard hit near the goal line, just before Cincinnati tied the game 24-24. He traveled back to Cincinnati with the team after the game, but he has been ruled out for the Iowa State game.

Despite the loss, Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield praised his team's execution.

"I am really pleased with the way our guys competed and executed on third downs," Satterfield said. "We just have to limit those critical mistakes at the end of the game that stall our momentum."

Iowa State (4-5, 2-4) had a strong start against Baylor last week but ultimately fell 42-31 on the road. The Cyclones must win two of their final three games against Cincinnati, UCF and Kansas State to qualify for a postseason game.

"We are facing an uphill climb, and I don't believe in gimme games in this conference," first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers said. "We have to play smart, disciplined football, especially on special teams, and capitalize when we get into the red zone."

Cincinnati brings one of the nation's most formidable ground attacks, averaging 221.9 rushing yards per game behind a stellar offensive line and quarterback JC French IV. Meanwhile, Iowa State relies heavily on breakout running back Aiden Flora, who rushed for 182 yards last week, to fuel an offense that leads the FBS with 100% red-zone efficiency.