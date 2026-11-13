Ravens seek fast start from Jacoby Brissett vs. winless Chargers

Jacoby Brissett was demoted by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this month and has won fewer than one-third of his NFL career starts.

He is now tasked with saving the Baltimore Ravens' season.

It certainly has been a bizarre stretch for the 33-year-old journeyman, who makes his first start for the Ravens on Monday night against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers (0-8) may be the lone remaining winless team in the NFL, but the Ravens (4-5) are in desperation mode after losing quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe surgery) to long-term injuries.

Baltimore has been outscored 117-43 during a four-game losing streak. Brissett, who first practiced with the team Wednesday after being acquired in a Nov. 6 trade, is being asked to make an immediate impact.

"It's hard for me to say what type of impact until it shows," Brissett, who is 23-50 as a starter, said Thursday. "I'm really just coming out, trying to do my job to the best of my ability, be a good teammate, keep things simple and not try to overcomplicate this thing right now. ... Just excited for this opportunity and trying to make the most of it."

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, sustained an ankle injury during a Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans and missed the following three games. Then a double dose of disaster occurred when he returned against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1.

Jackson injured his throwing thumb on Baltimore's first offensive play and exited. Huntley left early in the second quarter.

That left undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to finish a 36-10 loss to the Bills and start again four nights later, when the Ravens were routed 33-10 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fagnano passed for just 151 yards over his six-plus quarters of action.

Now the Ravens are optimistic their passing game can flourish with Brissett under center.

"We all know he can throw the ball," Ravens receiver Zay Flowers said of Brissett. "He can spin it, but he's just been connecting with us, telling us how he feels about a route, where we should be. ... He's just letting his experience show."

The head coaches are quite familiar with each other. Baltimore's first-year leader, Jesse Minter, was the Chargers' defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Jim Harbaugh. He also was the defensive coordinator at Michigan under Harbaugh for the previous two campaigns, including the school's 2023 national championship season.

"I know he's really motivated to get his team prepared. We're really motivated to get our team prepared," Harbaugh said. "It'll be opposing wills meeting Monday night."

Harbaugh said quarterback Justin Herbert will be ready to play. Herbert left Los Angeles' 44-22 home loss to the Houston Texans last week because of a left middle finger injury. X-rays were negative, and Herbert isn't listed on the team's injury report.

Herbert has had a rough season. He has just six touchdown passes, is tied for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions and is completing a career-low 61.3% of his passes.

Herbert passed for 193 yards against Houston, marking the fourth time he has thrown for fewer than 200 yards this season.

Now he faces Minter, a coach who knows his traits well.

"I have so much respect for him," Herbert said of Minter. "Just seeing how smart he is and how guys want to play for him. ... It's a very exciting challenge going up against such a great coach."

Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (back) missed practice Thursday. He also sat out the loss to the Texans.

Among the other Los Angeles players who missed Thursday's practice were safety Kendall Williamson (calf) and defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (ankle). Linebacker Daiyan Henley (personal) also didn't practice. He was traded to the Denver Broncos earlier this week but failed his physical because of a knee issue, and the Broncos returned him to the Chargers.

For Baltimore, receiver Rashod Bateman (calf), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and guard Olaivavega Ioane (knee/shoulder) were limited Thursday.