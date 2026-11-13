Stefon Diggs' last-minute TD catch lifts Commanders past Giants

Jayden Daniels threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds remaining as the Washington Commanders rallied for a 24-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night at East Rutherford, N.J.

Rasul Douglas intercepted a J.J. McCarthy pass at the Washington 11-yard line with 25 seconds left to seal a much-needed victory for the Commanders (3-5-1).

Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and his first two interceptions of the season. He went 207 consecutive passes before throwing his first pick of the campaign.

Diggs caught six passes for 83 yards and Ben Sinnott and Antonio Williams also made TD grabs for Washington, which improved to 5-0-1 in the last six meetings with the Giants.

Cam Skattebo rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns for New York (5-3-1). McCarthy connected on 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards with one score and one pick, and Isaiah Likely had nine receptions for 127 yards and a TD.

New York took a 21-17 lead on a 66-yard pass play from McCarthy to Likely with 8:13 remaining. McCarthy threaded a throw to Likely at midfield, and the tight end sidestepped to his left and raced down the sideline to put the Giants on top.

Daniels then was picked off for the first time this season when his throw toward Chig Okonkwo was intercepted by Jevon Holland at the New York 2-yard line with 5:27 left.

When Washington later got the ball, Daniels was picked off for the second time in four throws when Ar'Darius Washington intercepted it at the Commanders' 46 with 2:15 remaining.

Daniels got another opportunity and this time cashed in with the throw to Diggs, who caught the pass at the New York 25 and broke the tackle of Dru Phillips and raced for the go-ahead score.

New York led 14-10 after Skattebo received a pitch and ran 13 yards to his right for the score with 10:22 left in the third quarter.

Washington regained the lead when Daniels threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Williams, who caught the ball inside the 20-yard line and finished off the scoring play with 6:56 left in the third.

After a scoreless first quarter, Washington's Drew Stevens booted a 46-yard field goal 53 seconds into the second period.

New York used a 16-play, 72-yard drive to finally get on the board. Skattebo capped it with a run from the 1 with 2:35 left in the half.

The Commanders answered with a nine-play, 67-yard excursion. Daniels tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to Sinnott with five seconds left to give Washington a 10-7 edge.