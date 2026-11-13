Thumbs down: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out 6-10 weeks after surgery

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from surgery to repair a broken and dislocated thumb and could return in 6-10 weeks.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter provided the update Friday on Jackson, who was injured against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Baltimore acquired Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline last week in hopes of keeping the ship afloat with Jackson sidelined.

Minter said Jackson remains committed to returning this season as the Ravens (4-5) fight to keep pace with AFC North division leaders.

"Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8," Minter said. "Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal. He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season."

Jackson made his return from an ankle injury at Buffalo. He sat out three full games and was hurt on his first pass attempt in nearly a month when Bills linebacker Gregory Rousseau hit Jackson on the hand. Buffalo defeated the Ravens 36-10.

The Ravens placed Jackson on IR and backup Tyler Huntley followed, landing on season-ending IR with turf toe.

The Ravens started undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano against Jacksonville in primetime and the results were a cause for concern. He was 10-for-18 passing for 60 yards with two interceptions in a 33-10 loss. Since throwing three TD passes in preseason, Fagnano has zero TDs and three interceptions.

Brissett is expected to get his first start with the Ravens on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. He already has defeated the Chargers once this season.

Brissett, who started the first eight games in 2026 with the Cardinals, guided Arizona's 26-14 win over the Chargers in Week 1. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards and threw a touchdown pass in the victory.