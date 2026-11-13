Vols RB Daune Morris suffers broken leg in car accident

Tennessee running back Daune Morris suffered a broken leg in a car accident on Friday morning and is out for Saturday's game at Texas A&M for the No. 8 Volunteers.

"Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning," the school said in a statement. "He sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery."

Tennessee's second-leading rusher, Morris has 434 yards and three touchdowns for the Vols (7-2, 4-2), who lead the SEC in rushing and rank 11th in the FBS at 216.0 yards per game.

DeSean Bishop is 11th in the country in rushing yards (1,066). He has gone over 100 yards in five consecutive games since being limited to 34 yards on 11 carries by Texas on Sept. 26.

Bishop is likely to be backed up by Javin Gordon. He has 28 carries for 129 yards this season.