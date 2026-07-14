The Bill and the Windfall

A week without much actual football still managed to say something loud: the game keeps collecting its cost from the men who played it, even as a Super Bowl champion changed hands for a record sum. Here is what the file from July 7 to 14 added up to.

The Game Keeps Collecting Its Bill

The most consequential football news of the period concerned no one currently on a roster. On Tuesday, the family of former Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland released a brain-tissue analysis showing he had Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the earliest of the disease's four stages, when he died by suicide last November at 24 — three days after recovering a loose ball for the first touchdown of his career. The detail that should stop you is not the stage but the context Dr. Ann McKee attached to it: her center has now found the disease in nearly half of the athletes it has studied who died before 30. That is not an anecdote. It is a base rate, stated aloud by the researcher best positioned to know it. Read it against the rest of the week's ledger. Chris Johnson, the CJ2K of a 2,006-yard 2009 season, disclosed an ALS diagnosis and asked the public to revive the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised $115 million in 2014. LeRoy Irvin, a two-time first-team All-Pro cornerback for the Rams of the 1980s, died at 68. Three men, three different mechanisms, one accumulating fact: the players keep arriving at the far side of this game early. Kneeland's family said they went public to help people understand what these athletes carry. Take them at their word, and read the three items together.

The Docket Became the Transaction Wire

The offseason's most active roster news ran through courthouses, not front offices. Terrion Arnold is the cleanest window into how the league actually processes a criminal case. The 23-year-old cornerback faces felony armed-robbery and kidnapping charges as the alleged ringleader of a plot to detain and pistol-whip three teenagers who, prosecutors say, had nothing to do with the theft he was avenging. Detroit cut him, he cleared waivers without a single claim, and on Friday a Florida judge ruled he would not have to wear a GPS tracker — the condition his lawyers argued would make signing elsewhere impossible. His agent, Nicole Lynn, testified that the Jets, Seahawks, Texans and Colts all inquired within 24 hours of his release, and that he had already worked out for the Texans. Watch the gap between interest that costs nothing to express and interest that costs a roster spot: nobody claimed him. In Los Angeles, Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson won't face felony charges after a June domestic-battery arrest, his case routed to pre-filing diversion, though he could still draw league discipline under the personal-conduct policy that already suspended him two games in 2024. And in the week's grimmest items, Marcellus Wiley was held without bond on a domestic battery charge in Florida, while Calais Campbell spent the week as the family of a homicide victim, his brother charged in their mother's death. There is no angle to work on that last one — only a family asking to be left alone.

A Champion Changed Hands, and the Market Reset

The business story of the week moved fast. On Thursday, two groups emerged as favorites to buy the reigning Super Bowl champion Seahawks — one led by Celtics-connected billionaires Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck, the other by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, a former minority investor in the 49ers. By Saturday it was settled: the Paul Allen estate, obligated by Allen's will to sell, reached an agreement with the Khosla family, reported at an NFL-record $9.61 billion — the second-largest sale in North American sports history, behind only the Lakers' $10 billion in 2025. The deal still needs league approval in a vote expected in the coming months, and Khosla will have to shed his 49ers stake to complete it. The number is the story. Two weeks before camps open, the sale of a title-holder just reset what an NFL franchise is worth, and it did so in a matter of days.

Legends, Enshrined and Un-Retiring