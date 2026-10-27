Alabama DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. dismissed from team after arrest

Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was dismissed from the program on Tuesday, one day after he was charged with misdemeanors alleging he doxed and harassed a university police officer.

"After gathering more information on the situation, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will no longer be a part of our program," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said in a statement. "He did not live up to the standards and expectations that I have set for this team and our players."

The Athletic reported that Kirkpatrick was charged almost a year after his November 2025 arrest on three counts of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and speeding after a traffic stop on the Tuscaloosa Strip.

Kirkpatrick was arrested Friday and then charged Monday in Tuscaloosa County District Court. Prosecutors allege Kirkpatrick sent the officer, who conducted the 2025 traffic stop, a profanity-laced Facebook Messenger message on Oct. 20 and posted a photo of the officer, his wife and their two children on his own Facebook page with the caption "Dis him?", according to court records obtained by The Athletic. The officer told investigators that he was concerned for his safety and that of his family.

The 20-year-old junior from Gadsden, Ala., did not play Saturday after being designated as out on the SEC availability report prior to the Crimson Tide's 31-20 win over Texas A&M.

DeBoer said Monday during an appearance at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham, Ala., that Kirkpatrick had been suspended.

After his arrest last November, Kirkpatrick was suspended for the final seven games of the season. He finished his second season in the program with nine tackles and a forced fumble in eight games.

He appeared in the Crimson Tide's first seven games this season, totaling five tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

No. 10 Alabama has a bye this weekend before playing at rival No. 15 LSU on Nov. 7.

Kirkpatrick is the son of former Alabama and NFL defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick, who played eight of his 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.