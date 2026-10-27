Bengals place TE Erick All Jr. (knee) on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals placed Erick All Jr. on injured reserve and signed fellow tight end Cam Grandy off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad on Tuesday.

All, 26, sustained a knee injury during Sunday's 35-13 win at Baltimore. NFL Network reported the injury is believed to be a torn ACL. He missed the last seven games of his 2024 rookie season and the entire 2025 campaign with the same injury.

All caught eight passes for 56 yards in six games (one start) this season. He has 28 catches for 214 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games (seven starts) since Cincinnati drafted him in the fourth round in 2024.

Grandy, 25, rejoins the Bengals, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and waived him following training camp this summer. He played in 13 games (seven starts) for Cincinnati from 2024-25, catching seven passes for 35 yards.

Cincinnati also signed Caden Prieskorn to the practice squad and placed fellow tight end Josh Kattus on the practice squad injured list.