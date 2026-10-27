Giants placing RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on IR

The New York Giants are placing running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, general manager Joe Schoen confirmed Tuesday.

Tracy sustained the injury during the second quarter of New York's 27-21 overtime victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The move will sideline Tracy for at least four games for the Giants (4-2-1), who will return from their bye week to visit the reeling Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 8.

Tracy, 26, has rushed 19 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has rushed for 1,634 yards and nine TDs in 39 career games (23 starts) with New York since being drafted in the fifth round in 2024.

With Tracy sidelined, Devin Singletary likely will receive a few more carries as he backs up Cam Skattebo in the backfield.