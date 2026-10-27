Iowa RB Kamari Moulton done for season due to upper-body injury

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton will miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury, coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday.

Moulton left the Hawkeyes' 13-10 loss at Minnesota on Saturday in the second quarter and didn't return. According to reports, Moulton had his right shoulder examined before being moved into the medical tent and was later seen with the arm in a sling following the contest.

"Unfortunately, he's going to be done," Ferentz said during his weekly press conference. "We'll look forward to getting him back here, but he's got some rehab to go through."

Moulton ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game at 90.2. By yardage, he stands eighth with 541 in six games. He has rushed for four touchdowns.

Moulton twice achieved career highs for rushing yardage this season. He ran for 183 on 11 carries in a season-opening 40-0 rout of Northern Illinois and later had 208 yards on 26 carries in a 41-24 road victory over Washington on Oct. 9.

"Kamari is playing his best football this year because of the experience, confidence that you only get by playing," Ferentz said of the senior. "You have to go out and get beat up sometimes to grow true confidence."

Xavier Williams is the likely starter for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) on Saturday against No. 25 Wisconsin. He has rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns on just 25 carries.

L.J. Phillips Jr., who opened the season as the backup running back, is ailing, according to Ferentz. He has rushed for 88 yards on 25 carries.

"He got to work a little bit (Tuesday), and (he) will probably be day-to-day, so we'll see what the week brings there," Ferentz said.