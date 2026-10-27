Jerry Jones: 'Very possible' Cowboys could hire Troy Aikman

Dallas owner Jerry Jones said in a radio interview Tuesday it's "very possible" he could hire ESPN broadcaster and former Cowboy Troy Aikman for a role in the organization.

"And the answer is ... not that necessarily we're going to do something more direct with the team at this time," Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. "But don't rule it out. It's very possible."

Jones' comments come a day after the two had an approximately 10-minute conversation on the field at Lincoln Financial Field before the Cowboys' 38-21 win over the host Philadelphia Eagles.

The conversation happened after the longtime "Monday Night Football" announcer said in a recent radio interview that he is looking for his "next landing spot" with his ESPN contract set to expire after February's Super Bowl.

"I'll broadcast through this season, and I'll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens," Aikman, 59, told KTCK of Dallas on Oct. 15.

Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback who won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, is in the final year of a five-year deal with ESPN that pays him $18 million annually.

When asked by 105.3 The Fan if the Cowboys would hire Aikman for a role with the franchise, Jones said, "Yeah. Yes, I could and would. And so it's that simple because I do think that much of him, with his basic command and understanding and knowledge of NFL football. And so he certainly is qualified to do any of the things that have been mentioned. And I think he's outstanding at what he focuses on right now, and that's giving the story, the narration of the football games of all teams."

Aikman told the website Cowboys Roundtable on Friday that he realizes his broadcasting career "could very well be taken away from me" and that he would consider a role with the Cowboys should Jones offer one.

"I would welcome any conversation with Jerry," Aikman said. "And quite honestly I don't know if there would be or if there ever would be an opportunity. But if Jerry came to me and felt that, in his heart, I could lend some services that would help make them better, I would. I'd have a hard time not taking a good look at that."

Aikman's comments about his future come amid reported tension between him and broadcast partner for the past 25 years, Joe Buck, over their respective contract situations. Buck reportedly finalized a six-year extension with ESPN in September worth more than $100 million.

The pair reportedly had an argument before the Oct. 12 game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, which Aikman acknowledged to KTCK of Dallas but did not discuss details of.

"There's probably a time and a place for all that to be discussed," Aikman told KTCK of Dallas. "I don't know if now is the time. I don't know that it's hard to figure out kind of what's happened."