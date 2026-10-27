No. 2 Ohio State still undecided at quarterback against USC

No. 2 Ohio State remains undecided at quarterback for Saturday's road game against Southern California, with freshman Luke Fahey and sophomore Tavien St. Clair continuing to make a case for themselves through the team's bye week.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) are looking to replace starter Julian Sayin, who is sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury that occurred during the team's 19-15 victory at then-No. 5 Indiana on Oct. 17.

Fahey took over in the fourth quarter and misfired on his only two pass attempts. Fahey is 9-of-13 passing for 203 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in four games this season. St. Clair is 5 of 7 for 52 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

"Both quarterbacks practiced well last week. We will keep working this week and working on packages for both guys," Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day told reporters Tuesday. "Luke was ahead going into Indiana, but they're both working hard."

Time on the field for Fahey on Saturday would allow him to play near his hometown of Mission Viejo, Calif. Sayin is also a California native from Carlsbad.

Fahey beat out St. Clair for the backup job during summer practices, but there remains the possibility that both quarterbacks see time against the Trojans.

"It's definitely possible," Day said. "What the situations would be and what the circumstances would be, we have to see, but yeah there's definitely a chance."