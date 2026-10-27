No. 3 Georgia, No. 17 Florida take 'party' on road to Atlanta

The "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" will set up the bar in a new locale on Saturday.

The annual meeting between Southeastern Conference rivals Georgia and Florida will take place beneath a retractable roof in Atlanta after three decades under the sun in Jacksonville, Fla.

The new setting will not put a lid on the intensity both programs have shown, especially since Saturday's meeting has major postseason implications for No. 3 Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) and No. 17 Florida (5-2, 3-2).

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series, 58-44-2.

"This is always a great tradition and a great game," said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who is 8-2 against Florida and hasn't lost to the Gators since 2020. "Obviously, the venue has changed, but I don't think that matters much to the teams playing in it. We have a ton of respect for this team. (Florida coach Jon Sumrall) has done a great job; he's put a lot of energy and physicality into the program."

Georgia had its bye week to chew on a 27-24 home loss to Auburn on Oct. 17 that snapped Smart's 65-game winning streak when leading by at least 14 points against an unranked opponent.

Usually reliable quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has thrown for 1,570 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, was intercepted twice and lost a fumble in the upset loss.

Beginning a three-week stretch against currently ranked teams, Smart knows three-turnover games in the SEC won't cut it.

"I just want to see us improve, regardless of the outcome of a game -- that doesn't really matter," he said. "The results are what people focus on, but it's the process that we try to focus on. What can we do better? How do we not turn the ball over? How do we get turnovers so our turnovers are less glaring?"

Meanwhile, an impressive Florida resume means this year's matchup will mark the first time both rivals will face off as ranked teams in six years.

In its most recent game, Sumrall's group answered a two-game losing streak with a 27-24 road win vs. then-No. 7 Texas on Oct. 17. Although that victory and a 52-28 win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss on Sept. 26 show Florida's ability to take down giants, question marks remain at quarterback. Aaron Philo started there for the Gators in the first six games before Tramell Jones Jr. took over and threw for two scores in the win at Texas.

If the first-year Florida head coach has decided on Saturday's starter at QB, he hasn't budged on making it public.

"Both guys are available. I believe in both guys," Sumrall said. "I'm not going to name a starter today. We need both guys ready to play."

Florida running back Jadan Baugh certainly will factor into the game plan for both sides. His 13 rushing touchdowns lead the conference this season, and he ranks third with 763 yards on the ground.

As for the hype surrounding Saturday's game, Sumrall is fully buying into the pageantry of his first ‘cocktail party.'

"You have to embrace it, first and foremost," Sumrall said. "Florida-Georgia is different. Anybody that says otherwise is insane. But what helps you win the game is not different. So it's the task of helping our guys embrace what the rivalry is and the history of it, because it is different. It's different for both fan bases. It's what makes college football great."