Oklahoma, South Carolina chase momentum with SEC stretch run approaching

Oklahoma and South Carolina are on a mission to build momentum when they face off Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The Gamecocks are coming off back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, beating Florida and Tennessee.

After beating Tennessee 27-24 last week, South Carolina is looking for just its second winning streak of three or more games in SEC play since coach Shane Beamer took over for the 2021 season.

"We can't let that be the highlight of the season," Beamer said of turning the page after the win over the Vols. "Would be disappointing if that's the highlight."

The consecutive wins from South Carolina (4-3, 2-3 SEC) come on the heels of a three-game losing streak.

The Sooners most recently beat Mississippi State 23-15 on the road, where they posted a season-high 467 yards and ran for a season-high 184 yards.

Oklahoma (4-3, 2-2) is looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season after alternating wins and losses to this point.

Among the biggest factors in the Sooners' success last week was the productivity on the left side of the offensive line, with the return of left tackle Michael Fasusi after missing five games due to injury and the emergence of freshman Noah Best at left guard.

"They're all business," offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. "They're great teammates. They care about being really good. ... They work well together. I think you saw that a little bit last week."

The Sooners remain banged up on the offensive line with guards Eddy Pierre-Louis and Ryan Fodje missing last week's game and starting center Jake Maikkula suffering an injury in the second half against Mississippi State.

The offensive line figures to have its hands full with the Gamecocks' pass rush, including star edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

"He can wreck a game if you let him," Sooners coach Brent Venables said of Stewart. "And he goes out there and he makes it happen, especially whenever the biggest moments call for it. So we have to be ready."

Stewart forced the fumble in the final minute against Tennessee, setting up South Carolina's game-winning field goal.

Oklahoma's defense is 11th nationally in yardage allowed per game, eighth in passing yards allowed and No. 1 in fewest first downs allowed.

"It's a blur when you watch them on tape," Beamer said. "Just the amount of scheme that they throw at you, the amount of effort that they play with. They are absolutely relentless."