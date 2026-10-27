Red-zone efficiency key for No. 23 Missouri vs. Arkansas

A bye week gave No. 23 Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz extra time to pinpoint why the Tigers haven't been playing their best.

Red-zone inefficiency is a major reason, Drinkwitz told reporters Tuesday ahead of Saturday's road matchup against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. Missouri ranks near the bottom nationally in red-zone touchdown efficiency, converting just 50% of its opportunities into touchdowns.

Coming off a lopsided loss at Ole Miss two weeks ago and heading into another road test in Southeastern Conference play, Missouri (5-2, 2-2 SEC) needs to do a better job of capitalizing on scoring opportunities, according to Drinkwitz.

"Obviously we're not scoring touchdowns at a high enough rate," he said. "We are somewhat predictable in the red zone, and there's just an inefficiency to score points. That's the reason why we've lost two games."

The Tigers' defense ranks better nationally in red-zone performance, but Drinkwitz didn't let that unit off the hook.

"Both sides of the ball," he said. "Defensively, an inefficiency to get stops and third-down stops in the red zone, and offensively an inability to score red-zone touchdowns.

"There's a lot of things that we have to improve. It starts with coaching, with the calls that we get in, and goes all the way down to execution. Everybody's got a piece of ownership in that."

Arkansas (3-4, 1-3) picked up its lone conference victory last week at Vanderbilt. The win gives first-year coach Ryan Silverfield something to build on after the Razorbacks finished 2-10 with no SEC victories last season.

Quarterback KJ Jackson and the Razorbacks throw frequently, but wide receiver Chris Marshall missed most of the win over Vanderbilt because of an early right hamstring injury. Silverfield is optimistic Marshall will be able to play Saturday as he continues to recover.

Missouri's defense has been solid overall, particularly against the run, despite allowing 257 rushing yards to Ole Miss. Arkansas averages just 3.3 yards per carry, ranking 129th nationally.

"Ole Miss had a good game plan and was able to do it, and Kewan Lacy was healthy and able to break some tackles," Silverfield said. "Prior to that, Mizzou has been one of the most dominant run defenses in college football."

Silverfield also praised the accuracy of Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons and the ability of running back Jamal Roberts and the offensive line to wear down defenses. Simmons has thrown 14 touchdown passes and two interceptions in seven games, while Roberts ranks seventh in FBS with 867 rushing yards.

Drinkwitz said Missouri will have to account for Arkansas lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. (three sacks).

"A real game-wrecker," Drinkwitz said.

Missouri has won nine of the past 10 meetings, including a 31-17 victory last season in Fayetteville.

Drinkwitz said running back Ahmad Hardy participated fully in practice this week for the first time since sustaining a gunshot wound to his left thigh in May. The coach added that it is too early to establish a timeline for Hardy's return.