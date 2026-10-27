Report: Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor out for season

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor will miss the rest of the season with a toe injury, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The sophomore star is meeting with a specialist on Tuesday and could have surgery as early as Wednesday, per the report.

Taylor aggravated the injury in the first half of last Saturday's 23-15 home loss to Oklahoma, the Bulldogs' third straight defeat.

"On his scramble, when he took off, he felt it a little bit," coach Jeff Lebby said after the game. "So it felt like the right thing to do was to get him out of the game."

Taylor completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,460 yards and co-leads the SEC with 17 touchdown passes in six games this season.

Freshman Parker Puckett likely will be the starter Saturday when Mississippi State (4-3, 2-3) visits No. 11 Texas (5-2, 2-2).