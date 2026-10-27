Reports: Colts trading G Quenton Nelson to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

The Colts will receive a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a fifth-round selection in 2028, per the reports.

Nelson, 30, is playing in the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract. Trading him now allows the Colts to receive some compensation, as opposed to letting him walk at the end of the season.

A first-time All-Pro in each of his first three seasons, Nelson has started all seven games in 2026 and all 136 in which he has played since being selected by the Colts with the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.