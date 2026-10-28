Boston College finds success in run game ahead of visit to Duke

Bouncing back has been a recent theme for Boston College and Duke entering their first Atlantic Coast Conference matchup since 2022 on Saturday afternoon in Durham, N.C.

Boston College (4-3, 2-2 ACC) aims for a third straight win after rallying from early double-digit deficits in its last two games, including last Saturday's 49-27 victory at Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, Duke (5-2, 2-2) recovered from its first two losses of the season with a late 19-16 triumph at Virginia last Friday.

The Eagles are coming off one of their best games in recent memory last weekend, accounting for 500 total yards (399 rushing) on the highest-scoring effort of Bill O'Brien's three-year coaching tenure against a Power 4 opponent.

"It's all about the players and how hard they work," O'Brien said. "You really feel good when they win, but the trick is, you have to do the best you can to try to keep it going."

Dual-threat quarterback Mason McKenzie (170 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Bo MacCormack III (155 yards, three TDs) each had career-high rushing days against Georgia Tech. McKenzie also threw for 101 yards and a TD.

On the defensive side, Charlie Comella continued his breakout season with two interceptions, including a 47-yard return for a touchdown. He has four of the team's ACC-leading 10 picks on the season.

Despite losing twice since a 4-0 start, the Blue Devils have remained stout defensively -- allowing only 16.0 points and 107.1 rushing yards per game in seven contests. Duke boasts one of the nation's best running backs in sophomore Nate Sheppard, who surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in only 21 career games.

The Blue Devils beat Virginia in thrilling fashion, as Sheppard threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brody Keefe with 1:14 left and Patrick Smith-Young sealed it with a last-minute interception.

"These games are all coming down to the wire, not just physically demanding but mentally demanding, too," Duke coach Manny Diaz said. "Looking back on Friday night, I'm just so proud of our team. I loved our mindset."

Walker Eget missed most of the first half against Virginia with a finger injury, but he still threw for 211 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to play on Saturday.