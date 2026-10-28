Buccaneers, Falcons bring renewed hope into NFC South clash

The NFC South has produced unlikely division champions in recent seasons, so there's little reason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons to concede anything this early in the season.

The Buccaneers and the visiting Falcons will have plenty to play for in their Week 8 meeting Sunday in Tampa despite the math.

Tampa Bay (2-5) jolted its season back to life last week with a 43-13 rout of the Carolina Panthers on the road. The Bucs rushed for 258 yards and quarterback Baker Mayfield returned from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

Tampa Bay has overcome slow starts before under coach Todd Bowles. It won the NFC South every year from 2022-24 despite falling below .500 in November each season.

The team's hopes of winning another South title could hinge on beating division rivals, including an Atlanta team that has won five of the last seven meetings, most recently a 29-28 decision last December in which tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

"He's torched us pretty good the last few ballgames," Bowles said of Pitts. "We've got to do a better job. He's a great athlete and a great player, but we've got to do a better job defensively."

Mayfield eased back into action last week, completing 7 of 11 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. The 31-year-old has thrown 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in seven career games against Atlanta, but he has yet to beat the Falcons at home in three tries.

Mayfield also hopes to deliver Tampa Bay's first home victory of the season. The Bucs are 0-4 at Raymond James Stadium.

"We're very eager" to win at home, he said. "It's not just about that. Obviously, this division is extremely important, but we definitely need to get our mojo back at home. ... These are teams that know each other so well. We know (the Falcons' defense) plays aggressive. When they recognize plays, they make plays on the ball."

The Falcons (3-4) also breathed life into their season last Sunday, knocking off the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers 29-20 at home. Atlanta's defense forced four turnovers and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. posted his second straight game of three touchdown passes.

Penix, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, has thrown for 1,157 yards and nine touchdowns in five games since returning from a partially torn ACL that ended his 2025 season. The 26-year-old Tampa native enters the homecoming game riding the best stretch of his young career.

"It's awesome," Penix said of winning the conference weekly honors. "You can't do that by yourself. It shows the guys I have around me, the guys we have in this building. They make my job easier, but it's an awesome award, and I'm thankful for it."

Penix hasn't thrown an interception since his third pass of the season, at Green Bay on Sept. 24.

Presenting a challenge will be a stout Tampa Bay run defense, which ranks second in the league with 77.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

"They're outstanding. The tape jumps out at you," Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski said of the Bucs' defense. "Just looking at the stats gets your attention and then you watch the tape and the tape matches the statistics. They're hard to run against, hard to throw against. It's a great challenge."

Atlanta running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) didn't practice on Wednesday, joining cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) as non-participants.

After rushing for a season-high 88 yards against Carolina, Tampa Bay running back Kenneth Gainwell (hip) did not practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (calf) also sat out.