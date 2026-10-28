Colts bring turmoil, 3-game skid into matchup with Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are in a significant state of flux.

A week after firing longtime general manager Chris Ballard, they traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday, signaling a potential midseason fire sale.

The upheaval comes at an especially difficult time for Indianapolis (2-5), which visits the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Jacksonville has won 11 straight home games against the Colts.

Jacksonville (4-2) isn't just the only team in the division at .500 or better seven weeks into the season. It's also the only team better than 2-5 as the Colts, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have all limped out of the gate.

With the season not even halfway over, that doesn't ease Jaguars coach Liam Coen's mind.

"No comfort here," Coen said. "Couldn't even have told you that the other teams in the division were 2-5. Like, I have no idea about that, personally."

The Colts have lost three straight games after their 16-10 loss at Minnesota last week. Of their five losses this season, four have been by one score, which has coach Shane Steichen confident in the team's culture even if the results haven't been there.

"I think the culture is there," Steichen said this week. "We've got a lot of great guys in that locker room that are committed to the process of getting better every single day. That's where our mindset is at."

Another potential outgoing player is Josh Downs, the team's leading receiver this season with 307 yards. He reportedly has asked for a trade.

"I'm open to whatever," Downs, who has 2,447 receiving yards in four seasons with the Colts, told reporters Wednesday. "Whatever comes my way, comes my way, and we go from there."

One player not on the trade block is star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor, who is second in the NFL in rushing yards (8,185) since Indianapolis drafted him in 2020, has not requested a trade, Steichen said Wednesday.

"Those are hypothetical things right now," Steichen said. "I know there's stuff floating around out there, but JT's on our football team."

The Jaguars are coming off a bye week after their two-week stay in London. Jacksonville went 1-1 while abroad, beating the Philadelphia Eagles before losing to the Texans, both on last-second field goals.

It's hard to find many holes in the team. It ranks third in the NFL in scoring defense (17.3 points allowed per game), ninth in scoring offense (25.7 ppg) and fourth in turnover margin (plus-5).

One lingering question, though, is the continued decline in production from wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars' first-round pick in 2024 was sensational in his first season, leading all rookies with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches, but in 2025 he had 707 yards and just two TDs. He has fallen off even further this season, with 105 yards and one touchdown in six games.

Drops are a big reason why. Thomas tied for the NFL lead with 10 drops last season and has five this season, tied for second-most.

"Every player has ups and downs and it's just week to week in the NFL. I fully anticipate he's going to make plays for us this Sunday," Coen said. "It's just every week different guys step up, different guys make plays, and you've got to be able to be consistent with their approach as a coach to say, OK, you got to keep giving people opportunities."

The Colts could get healthier this week. Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) and tight end Tyler Warren (groin) were limited practice participants Wednesday as they attempt to return to action. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher (groin) and cornerback Justin Walley (knee) were the only two Indy players who didn't practice.

Jacksonville had just one player sidelined on Wednesday: safety Antonio Johnson (ankle).