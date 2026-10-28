Illinois encounters rested and reset Maryland

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has experienced quite an elevator ride up the depth chart at Maryland.

After being appointed defensive coordinator last week when Ted Monachino was fired, Abdul-Rahim was named interim coach for the rest of the season when Mike Locksley was let go in the middle of his eighth season.

Coming off of a bye week to boost preparation for Illinois, Abdul-Rahim will make his head coaching debut on Saturday. And he wasted little time during his first press conference stumping for the full-time gig.

"I don't see myself as the interim," he said. "I see myself as someone who's a program-builder and will allow it to take the next steps. Our first focus has been to wrap our arms around these young men.

"This is a five-game season for us and right now, we're zero and zero. The kids are excited to show you guys a better brand of football."

Maryland (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten Conference) is coming off a bye week following a 37-30 home loss to Rutgers on October 17. It has allowed 43.8 points per game during a five-game losing streak and has been outscored 184-72 in conference games.

The Terps are one of the best in the nation in avoiding self-inflicted wounds. Maryland has played five turnover-free games this season, tied for the second-most in the FBS behind Kentucky (six).

The Fighting Illini (4-3, 2-2) appear to have found some footing the last two weeks. They stopped Oregon 21-10 at home last week for their best win of the season, putting them back over .500 for the first time in more than a month.

Freshman quarterback Michael Clayton Jr. threw for 84 yards and two touchdowns, starting his first game in place of Katin Houser (broken hand). Just as importantly, according to offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Clayton avoided mistakes.

"We didn't have any real miscommunications," Lunney said. "We have a lot of terminology. That's one thing you can take for granted. Getting the call in and getting it correctly communicated - and clearly - to the team, that's a big deal."

Finding wide receiver Collin Dixon has been a winning plan for Illinois. He's fourth in the nation with 10 touchdown catches, which also ties the single-season Illinois record. Only Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Oregon State's Jesse Legree and Miami's Malachi Toney have more TD catches in 2026.

Dixon is also fifth in the nation and leads in the Big Ten with 54 receptions and stands 14th in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten in receiving yards (678).

That's been a key component to Illinois controlling the ball. With only 14 punts all season, punter Lars Rau might as well pick up a crossword some Saturdays. Before last week Illinois had punted only 10 times all season.

Head coach Bret Bielema plans to be with the team at Maryland despite the passing of his father, Arnie, on Sunday.