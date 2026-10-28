Jets’ Garrett Wilson frustrated, but not asking for trade

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is frustrated with losing and his diminished role in the offense, but he isn't looking for a way out.

Amid growing speculation ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, Wilson said Wednesday he has not requested a trade and wants to remain with the Jets.

"Yeah, I want to be here, man," Wilson said. "I want to win games and that's the one thing we've been missing on here. I love it here. Do I love it more than I love winning? Nah, to be completely honest, but I'm hopeful."

Wilson's frustration was evident during Sunday's 28-25 loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins, as television cameras showed him animated on the sideline. He finished with two catches for 26 yards on only three targets.

That followed a four-catch, 44-yard performance against New England, giving Wilson just six receptions over New York's past two losses.

Wilson acknowledged his frustration with limited opportunities but said losing remains his biggest concern.

"I'd be lying if I said it's not," Wilson said of his frustration. "But at the end of the day it comes down to ... winning and losing."

Wilson leads New York with 37 receptions for 444 yards and three touchdowns through seven games.

The Jets selected Wilson 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he signed a four-year, $130 million extension in July 2025 that runs through the 2030 season.

The 26-year-old said his visible reactions should not be interpreted as a desire to leave.

"This all comes from a place in my heart of wanting to win," Wilson said.

New York (2-5) has dropped two straight heading into Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.