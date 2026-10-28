Jim Harbaugh sticking with Mike McDaniel as Chargers’ play-caller

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is keeping offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in charge of play-calling despite an 0-6 start that has left the club as the NFL's lone winless team.

Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that McDaniel will retain the role after the Chargers used their Week 7 bye to review an offense that has struggled throughout McDaniel's first season as coordinator.

"We're very confident in Mike and his talent, his work ethic and his ability," Harbaugh said. "We continue to be."

Los Angeles entered the break after producing a season-low six points and 259 total yards in a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers have averaged 15.0 points through six games and rank last in the NFL in expected points added per play.

Harbaugh declined immediately after the Kansas City loss to guarantee McDaniel would continue calling plays, saying the staff would examine every possible avenue for improvement.

"I feel like every stone, any part that we could look to better, that's the way we responded," Harbaugh said Wednesday.

McDaniel joined Los Angeles during the offseason after spending four seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He replaced Greg Roman with the expectation that he would help quarterback Justin Herbert and an offense that had struggled in consecutive playoff defeats.

Instead, Herbert has completed a career-low 59.4% of his passes while throwing five touchdowns and eight interceptions. His eight picks are tied for the NFL lead, and he has been sacked 21 times.

Injuries have compounded the Chargers' struggles, with center Tyler Biadasz (knee) and left tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle) both landing on injured reserve.

Los Angeles returns from its bye Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.