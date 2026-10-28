Lions open practice window for All-Pro S Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph is set to practice for the first time this season, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Wednesday.

Campbell said the team is opening the 21-day practice window for Joseph, who began the campaign on the physically unable to perform list.

"We're going to start Kerby's clock today," Campbell said. "So, he'll be running around. Start working him in. He's put in a lot of work; it's been a long, hard road for Kerby. So, just being able to get back out there with the guys and run around a little bit."

Joseph, 25, originally sustained a knee injury during training camp in 2025. He wound up starting the first six games last season before his year ended after an Oct. 12 loss at Kansas City.

"We will kind of progress him as we go, each week here, just to get him back in the flow, the movement, the flow, the pounding, and all of it," Campbell said. "But he's passed every test to this point, and the next thing is to get him running around now. The strength in the knee is good, and the thigh, the quad, and all of that. So it'll be great to get him back out there with all the guys."

A third-round pick by Detroit in 2022, Joseph signed a four-year, $86-million extension in April 2025 that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

A first-team All-Pro selection in 2024, Joseph has recorded 265 tackles, 20 interceptions and 35 passes defensed in 55 career games (52 starts).