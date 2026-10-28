Packers WR Matthew Golden questionable vs. Panthers on Thursday

Green Bay wide receiver Matthew Golden is among four Packers players listed as questionable for the team's home game Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers (4-3) listed Golden (shoulder/foot), edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. (quad) and defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and Anthony Campbell (ankle) as questionable after they were limited participants at Wednesday's practice.

Green Bay had earlier ruled out center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and added that designation for linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin) and guard/tackle Travis Glover (knee) on Wednesday. The three have not practiced all week.

Golden, 23, was estimated as not participating on Tuesday as the team held a walkthrough.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was optimistic that Golden, who briefly exited Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions before returning, would be available against Carolina.

"I sure hope so," LaFleur said Tuesday night. "We will have a short indy (Wednesday) to move guys around to see how they look, but certainly hopeful for him."

Golden has 36 receptions on 69 targets for 540 yards and three touchdowns in seven games (six starts) this season. He has 65 career receptions on 113 targets for 901 yards and three TDs in 21 regular-season games (11 starts).

Green Bay selected Golden in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Texas.

Franklin, 30, is in his first season with Green Bay after eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2024.

Franklin has started all six games that he has played and recorded 41 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Glover, 26, has started all four of his games this season and played 100% of the offensive snaps (263) in those games. He played all 67 snaps at right guard against Detroit but reported knee pain on Monday.

Rhyan, 26, likely will be sidelined at least a month with a high ankle sprain, CBS Sports reported Tuesday.

He suffered the injury on the fourth snap against the Lions and did not return. Rhyan started every game at center for Green Bay this season prior to this week. He last missed a game in the 2023 season.