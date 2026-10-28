Panthers rule out LB Jaelan Phillips, 2 other starters vs. Packers

The Carolina Panthers ruled out three starters and a key reserve for Thursday's game against the host Green Bay Packers.

The Panthers (3-3) will be without linebacker Jaelan Phillips, who also missed last Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury.

Fellow starters, left guard Damien Lewis (knee) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (triceps, knee), have been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Packers (4-3) as well.

Carolina also will be dealing with the absence of reserve offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle).

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (hand) is listed as questionable for the Panthers, who added kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (illness) to the report without an injury designation.