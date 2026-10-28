Patriots wary of 1-win Dolphins in AFC East matchup

What may seem like a mismatch could become a crucial division matchup for the New England Patriots when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla.

New England (4-3) is 2-0 in the AFC East, with wins over the division-leading Buffalo Bills and third-place New York Jets, but it's also coming off a 30-24 road loss to the Chicago Bears and doesn't want to fall further behind Buffalo (5-1) in the standings.

The Patriots also are aware they should not take the Dolphins (1-5) lightly, especially after Miami finally won a game and took down another division opponent in a 28-25 road win over the Jets.

"So they got talent over there, and I mean, it's a division game, so we know what those mean," New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. "So it'll be a fun little matchup."

The Dolphins have one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL, ranking 30th with 162.0 yards per game, despite quarterback Malik Willis having his best start of the season last weekend when he completed 14 of 21 passes (66.7 percent) for 208 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Willis also ran for a touchdown.

Miami does not have a player with 300 or more yards receiving, although rookie receiver Caleb Douglas is averaging 20.3 yards per catch. He recently returned from injury and caught his first two touchdowns of the season against the Jets. Tight end Greg Dulcich, who has 18 catches for 213 yards in six games, is emerging as a key pass catcher.

"I thought Malik's decisions and decisiveness, getting the ball to (Dulcich) quick, he threw hot a few times in zero pressure when they really outnumbered us in the box," Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said.

The good news for New England's secondary is it may be as healthy as it's been all season with Gonzalez already back and cornerback Carlton Davis III (neck) nearing a return. Davis was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

The Dolphins have been more prolific at running the football. They rank seventh in the NFL with 131.5 yards per game on the ground. Miami has rushed for 100 or more yards in five consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. All of this is in spite of losing standout De'Von Achane to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.

Ollie Gordon II has run for 100 or more yards in two of his past three games since taking over the lead role in Miami's backfield.

Dolphins rookie left guard Kadyn Proctor is in concussion protocol, though, according to Hafley, as is cornerback Juju Brents (neck/concussion). Neither one practiced on Wednesday.

New England quarterback Drake Maye has had a resurgence after a slow start with 12 touchdown passes to just two interceptions over the past four games. The Patriots have gone 3-1 during that span.

Going to a two tight-end set has been beneficial. Hunter Henry and Eli Raridon have combined for 29 catches, 361 yards and three touchdowns over those four games.

The Patriots had four players -- receiver AJ Brown (ankle), guard Ben Brown (knee), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (back) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (foot) -- open their week of practice with limited participation.

Dulcich (ankle) was one of eight Dolphins limited as the practice week began, along with long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder), tight end Will Kacmarek (hamstring), safety Michael Taaffe (neck/foot), cornerback Reese Taylor (quad), safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) and receivers Malik Washington (knee) and Jared Wayne (knee).