Ravens hope Lamar Jackson returns for rematch with Bills

The Buffalo Bills scored 16 unanswered points in the final 3:56 to win a wild contest against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 opener for both teams.

That matchup was the rematch of the previous season's AFC divisional playoff game, best remembered for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropping a tying two-point conversion attempt late in the game.

The Bills (5-1) will see if good fortune is still on their side when they again battle the Ravens (4-3) on Sunday at Orchard Park, N.Y.

After winning the previous postseason meeting 27-25, Buffalo rallied from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit in September 2025 before Matt Prater kicked the winning field goal as time expired.

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) nearing a return after a three-game absence, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looking forward to another intense contest.

"The competitor in you wants to compete against the best of the best," Allen said of Jackson on Wednesday. "Since Lamar entered the league, he's been one of the best quarterbacks. What he's consistently done when he's on the field is unbelievable. He's a very special player and I have a lot of respect for him."

Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, passed for 394 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two scores in the 2025 matchup. Jackson, a two-time MVP, passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns and added 70 yards and one score on the ground.

Jackson practiced in full Wednesday as he worked toward returning from his ankle injury. Baltimore is 1-2 without him, including consecutive setbacks in which it didn't score a single second-half point.

"It's going to be a big boost," Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said of Jackson possibly being on the field. "Lamar is the best player in the NFL. We all know how good of a player he is, but we also don't want to rely on him having to carry us as a team."

Baltimore averaged 29 points during Jackson's four starts and that number dipped to 17.7 during three starts with backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley.

Baltimore led Cincinnati 13-0 at halftime Sunday before surrendering five consecutive touchdowns in a 35-13 home loss.

Baltimore star running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills last season, acknowledged Wednesday that he needed to provide better leadership.

"I can speak for myself. I pride myself in being one of the leaders on this team," Henry said. "I am one of the vets, and I haven't been doing a good enough job as far as leading.

"When I talked about it being flat on the sidelines, when we don't have energy or things are not going the way they're supposed to, somebody has to bring that spark, whether it's speaking or out there on the field making a play that turns everything around. That's what I need to do."

Henry rushed for just 45 yards on 17 carries against Cincinnati.

Buffalo is coming off a bye after two West Coast road victories that followed a loss to the New England Patriots.

Allen quickly got back into business mode when he watched video of the Baltimore defense.

"They can bring pressure from anywhere," Allen said. "Obviously, we know the talent they have on that side and you have to be aware of a lot of guys."

Buffalo wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday after missing the past two games. Right tackle Spencer Brown (back) missed the session.

Among other limited participants were defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (chest/thumb) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest).

For Baltimore, star linebacker Roquan Smith and standout safety Kyle Hamilton both sat out with knee injuries. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins and guard Olaivavega Ioane also missed the session with knee injuries.

Stanley (toe/ankle) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (ankle) were among the Ravens who were limited in practice.