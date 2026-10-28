Report: Texas LT Trevor Goosby (knee) out for season

Texas left tackle Trevor Goosby, a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Goosby, the protector of quarterback Arch Manning's blind side, was carted off the field during the Longhorns' 34-27 victory last Saturday against then-No. 7 Ole Miss in Austin.

The exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed but Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was no optimistic when discussing Goosby's status going forward.

Goosby, a 6-foot-7, 325-pound senior, started all seven games for No. 11 Texas (5-2, 2-2 SEC) this season and has appeared in 35 games (22 starts) over the past three seasons. He was a preseason All-American and first-team All-SEC selection.

The Longhorns host Mississippi State (4-3, 2-3) on Saturday night. Andre Cojoe replaced Goosby in the win against the Rebels and could take over as the new starter.