Report: WR Josh Downs requests trade from Colts

Wide receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The report comes one day after the Colts made a pair of deals, shipping eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Downs did little to shy away from trade-related inquiries when speaking to reporters at his locker on Wednesday.

"It is what it is. I'm here today, but whatever comes my way comes my way," he said, when asked about a potential trade. "We'll go from there. Honestly, that's where my head is at."

Downs, 25, is in the final season of his four-year, $5.5 million rookie contract.

He leads the Colts (2-5) with 307 receiving yards to go along with 26 catches in seven games (five starts) this season.

Drafted in the third round in 2023, Downs has 224 receptions for 2,447 yards and 11 touchdowns in 54 games (33 starts).