Reports: Chiefs sign K Justin Tucker amid Harrison Butker struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Justin Tucker, one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, to the practice squad.

The news was reported first by the Kansas City Star and confirmed by multiple outlets on Wednesday.

A five-time All-Pro, Tucker was released by the Baltimore Ravens in May 2025 amid declining production and allegations from 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area who had accused him of sexual misconduct.

The accusers alleged the misconduct occurred in the 2010s, early in Tucker's career. He denied the allegations.

Following an investigation, the NFL suspended Tucker for 10 games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. That suspension was served last season, and Tucker is eligible to play immediately.

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the time of Tucker's release. "His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

Tucker is second in NFL history in field-goal percentage, making 417 of 468 attempts (89.1%) over 13 seasons. He was the hero of the "Mile High Miracle" game as a rookie in the 2012 season when he hit a 47-yard field goal in double overtime to give the Ravens a 38-35 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round.

Harrison Butker, 31, has been Kansas City's kicker since 2017 and is fifth all-time in accuracy with an 87.3% rate (262 of 300). This season, he has hit just 68.8% of his attempts (11 of 16) and is only 5 of 10 from 40-plus yards.

In a 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Butker missed from 58 and 45 yards and connected from 50.

Tucker, who turns 37 in November, had the worst season of his career in 2024. He hit just 73.3% of his field-goal attempts (22 of 30) and was 11 of 19 on kicks of 40 yards or longer.