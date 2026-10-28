Sam Houston fires coach Phil Longo after less than two seasons

Sam Houston moved swiftly in making a determination on its football coach, cutting ties with Phil Longo on Wednesday after less than two seasons on the job.

Longo, 1-7 this fall after a 2-10 season in 2025, finished his tenure with the Conference USA squad at 3-17, 1-11 in conference play.

The former offensive coordinator of the Bearkats (2014-16) was hired as head coach after serving as Wisconsin offensive coordinator. He came in following the departure of K.C. Keeler, who guided the program during a transition from FCS football to the bowl subdivision level.

"Phil has contributed to Bearkat football as both an offensive coordinator and head coach, and we appreciate his work with our student-athletes," said Bobby Williams, director of athletics. "Our responsibility is to evaluate the program's performance and direction. After careful review, I believe a change in leadership is necessary to position Bearkat Football to compete consistently in Conference USA and meet the expectations of our student-athletes, university and supporters."

Keeler, now the head coach at Temple, led the Bearkats to an FCS national championship in 2021 before navigating his troops to a 10-win season in their second FBS season in 2024.

The program was previously coached by Willie Fritz, who also enjoyed significant success, both at the program and since.

Fritz is 6-2 this season at Houston.

Keeler is 2-5 at Temple.