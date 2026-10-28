Titans sign 40-year-old P Thomas Morstead

The Tennessee Titans signed 40-year-old punter Thomas Morstead to the practice squad on Wednesday following a knee injury to Tommy Townsend on Sunday.

Morstead has played for five teams in 17 seasons, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. He also played for Titans coach Robert Saleh when both were with the New York Jets.

Townsend was injured during the Titans' 27-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns, prompting kicker Joey Slye to take over the punting duties (one attempt for 42 yards).

Morstead played his first 12 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, winning the Super Bowl as a rookie in 2009 and earning his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2012. He also spent time with the Jets (2021, 2023-24), Atlanta Falcons (2021), Miami Dolphins (2022) and 49ers.

Morstead has punted 1,004 times in 272 games, averaging 46.7 yards (41.3 net). He has only had one punt blocked, back in 2011.

The Titans (1-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) on Sunday.