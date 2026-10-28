Unbeaten Vikings face high-powered Lions in NFC North showdown

The NFL's lone undefeated team enters Sunday's NFC North showdown as an underdog.

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to remain perfect against the host Detroit Lions. The Lions are favored to win by three or more points, which speaks of skepticism regarding the Vikings and their 6-0 record.

"This is going to be a heck of a challenge for us, and we know (with) the division we're in, every single time we say divisional game, it means it's going to take everything we got," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "We're going to need to play our best game yet ... We know this team well and it's going to be a flat-out battle, and what our division is all about."

Every team in the division has a winning record. The Lions (4-2) enter the contest with a more modest two-game winning streak.

Minnesota's record has been built by a stout defense, which is masking its pedestrian offensive output. The Vikings far outpace the league by holding opponents to 12.3 points per game. Their plus-7 turnover differential also leads the league and their 252.8 yards allowed per game are second in the league behind the Seattle Seahawks.

O'Connell wasn't exaggerating when he declared his team will need its best effort to collect another victory. Detroit's offense ranks second in the league in points scored (30.7 per game) and yards gained (397.3 per game). Jared Goff has thrown 14 touchdown passes without an interception, and Jahmyr Gibbs is averaging 148.3 total yards per game with nine touchdowns.

"When (Goff) can sit back there and diagnose coverage and attack coverage, they are really, really good," O'Connell said. "You can feel it watching their tape, just the momentum in games, of what obviously the run game, with one of the best backs in football (Gibbs), does. But it's those explosives. It's the chunks. They can take yards in a moment's notice, and it's going to be a real challenge for our defense, like it is every time we play against these guys."

Thus far, the Vikings have relied heavily on kicker Will Reichard, who has converted 18 of 19 field-goal attempts, including 12 from at least 40 yards.

Kyler Murray was limited to 150 yards passing in a 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Star receiver Justin Jefferson has caught only one touchdown pass in his last four outings after a two-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers in the season opener.

Minnesota could need more from its passing game against Detroit's potent offense.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell is looking forward to seeing how his offense matches up against Minnesota's staunch defense.

"They play off of each other. They know where they're going to be. They read body demeanor and there's versatility," he said. "But yeah, (the matchup) excites you. I mean, this is an outstanding unit, and they're playing top-notch football. And so, if you can't get fired up for this and for the competition of it and in the division, I don't know what you can get excited for. This is as good as it gets."

Detroit's top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, is nursing an ankle injury and didn't practice on Wednesday. Campbell doesn't seem concerned about St. Brown's status for Sunday's game. Gibbs also sat out due to a shoulder injury.

The Vikings' top rusher, Aaron Jones Sr., sat out Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury suffered against the Colts. Guard Joe Huber (knee) also missed practice.