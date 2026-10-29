AFC West lead at stake as Broncos host Chiefs in rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a familiar position atop the AFC West Division, but after suffering their first loss of the season last week, they need a road win Sunday to stay in first place.

Kansas City (5-1) has a half-game lead over the Denver Broncos (5-2), but that could flip when the teams face off in Denver in Week 8.

The Chiefs opened the season at home by routing the Broncos, 31-10, and reeled off four more wins before running into a brick wall in a 20-3 loss at Seattle last week. Head coach Andy Reid said his team struggled in "all three phases" against the Seahawks and now faces another tough defense on the road.

Kansas City could have wide receiver Rashee Rice back after he was a limited participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, which will give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another weapon. Mahomes has just nine touchdown passes in six games, in part because the Chiefs have lacked a downfield threat at receiver.

Their best offensive weapon has been running back Kenneth Walker III, whose 701 rushing yards are second to Atlanta's Bijan Robinson's 704 despite Walker playing one less game than Robinson.

One area Kansas City has struggled is at placekicker. Harrison Butker had been nearly automatic since his 2017 rookie season but has struggled this year. He is just 11-for-16 on field goal attempts, and his five misses match his total on 38 attempts over 17 games in 2025.

Butker was the only kicker on the roster until the Chiefs signed five-time All-Pro Justin Tucker, who served a 10-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Reid defended the signing Wednesday.

"He's done his suspension and took care of that business," Reid said. "I'll leave it at that."

Denver heads into the showdown on a three-game winning streak but still wanting more on offense. Quarterback Bo Nix had a turnaround game in a 30-16 win at Arizona last week, throwing for a score and running 62 yards for another touchdown.

But he has only seven TD passes to go with three interceptions and may not have his top pass catcher available this week. Jaylen Waddle aggravated a chest injury in the win at the Cardinals and is questionable for the game against Kansas City.

The return of rookie running back Jonah Coleman boosted the rushing game last week. He had 54 yards on nine carries after missing four games with a high ankle sprain.

The defense has picked up the slack but could be without lineman Zach Allen (hamstring) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle), who did not practice Wednesday. The Broncos got a boost when Pat Surtain II was a full participant; he has missed the last two games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 4 loss at San Francisco.

Denver's depth on defense was vital in wins over Seattle and Arizona.

"It is an attrition league," head coach Sean Payton said. "You hope that your offseason, how you've prepared, you're reducing your injuries. Yet with the rosters the way they are, it's very likely. So, I'm pleased that we've got that depth."