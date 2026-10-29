Browns attempting to forget miserable history at Pittsburgh

One day after Halloween, the Cleveland Browns will enter their own version of a House of Horrors when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

While the Browns (5-2) and Steelers (5-2) share identical records atop the AFC North, it's been far from level when the teams have tangled in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, in fact, have won 22 consecutive regular-season games when the Browns pay a visit to the Steel City. Cleveland's last happy trip home from western Pennsylvania during the regular season was a 33-13 victory on Oct. 5, 2003.

Browns first-year head coach Todd Monken wants no part of that discussion, however. He said the teams' history isn't relevant to his current group of players.

"Whether it's where we're at record-wise, comparing the past or the history against the Steelers -- it's a divisional game," he said. "So as I always say, what matters is what we do today, how we practice today, how we prepare today."

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward agrees.

"For me, I think this is a new game. I don't look at the history or look at what happened," he said. "It's two different teams and different people. We just have to go in and go 1-0 this weekend."

Cleveland did precisely that four weeks ago, posting a 27-24 home victory over Pittsburgh. Andre Szmyt drilled a career-best 56-yard field goal to snap a tie with 10 seconds remaining.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards with one touchdown and one interception in that game. He threw for a season-high 308 yards last Sunday and Szmyt made a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the Browns' 27-24 road victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers threw for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the previous encounter versus Cleveland. Rodgers moved into third place all-time in passing touchdowns last Sunday, tossing his 540th scoring strike in the Steelers' 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Saint-Denis, France.

Pittsburgh improved to 4-1 in one-possession games this season with the win. Cleveland is 5-1 in such matchups.

"You have to have (tight victories) as a team. Because at the end of the day, we all know what the goal is," Steelers coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday. "When you get to the playoffs, every game comes down to a one-possession game. We all train those situations. You try to live them, but there's nothing like being in them in real time. It's great for everybody."

Pittsburgh cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (wrist) and Brandin Echols (hamstring) and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring) did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) were limited in the session.

Cleveland defensive end Jared Verse (knee), center Elgton Jenkins (knee) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday. Running back Dylan Sampson (knee) and safety Grant Delpit (neck) were among seven players who were limited.