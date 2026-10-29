Chargers desperate for win as road team in home stadium vs. Rams

The Super Bowl will return to the Los Angeles area in February, and if the current NFL standings are any indication, neither team that calls SoFi Stadium home is expected to be on hand for the festivities.

While a season-high scoring output last week has the Los Angeles Rams still believing that their best football lies ahead, the Los Angeles Chargers have spent the past two weeks pondering their options to revive a season that has gone completely astray.

The teams will meet Sunday for just the second time since moving into their Inglewood, Calif., address and the third time during their most recent L.A. eras.

The Rams (3-4) have been here before while preparing for a winnable home game. But facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, they absorbed a confounding 18-16 defeat when they lost the second of their three kickers this season to an injury.

A much-improved 35-21 road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday has the Rams once again feeling like they are about to distance themselves from a slow start.

Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes on just 195 yards and the running game topped that total with 199 net yards behind Kyren Williams (99 yards, one TD) and Blake Corum (93 yards, one TD).

"I trust both of those guys to execute any play we have in our offense at any time," Stafford said. "It's a unique situation. I haven't been a part of that before where ... you feel really comfortable with everything we ask of (either) halfback in this offense. It's an awesome feeling that you're getting a player who is fresh and motivated and ready to rock and roll."

Nothing about the Chargers seems fresh or worthy of energetic music. They went into their bye last week winless in six games and were last seen starting four rookies on the offensive line in a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 18.

Injuries on the line were devastating for the Chargers last season, when they still advanced to the playoffs, and are even worse now.

Quarterback Justin Herbert did not have a touchdown pass against the Chiefs and has at least one interception in each game this season. He has been sacked 21 times, tied for third most in the NFL.

The Chargers are last in the NFL with 15.0 points per game. The defense that was so strong a year ago is allowing 123.8 rushing yards per contest (21st in the NFL) and 25.2 points (22nd).

The addition of former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator was much anticipated but it has yet to make a difference. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said this week that McDaniel will keep his play-call duties.

"Everyone in the organization approached this bye week and, going forward, I mean, every resource, everybody contributing from analytics to coaching to every corner of the building (is involved)," Harbaugh said. "We need to win, and that's what it starts with today."

In addition to injuries on the offensive line, safety Derwin James Jr. has missed the last three games with a hamstring issue and might be headed to injured reserve after a setback in his recovery. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Rams center Coleman Shelton (hip) and tight end Colby Parkinson (rib) did not practice. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) was limited after missing two games, and linebacker Nate Landman (concussion) was a full participant after not playing against the Raiders.