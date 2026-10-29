Clemson, Florida State out to make something of disappointing seasons

Both Clemson and Florida State are trying to salvage disappointing seasons so far as they prepare to face off Saturday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Any hope of resurgence to College Football Playoff-contending form has gone out the window for the Tigers (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) following lopsided defeats to LSU and Miami, and a deflating 20-16 loss this past Saturday at home against Virginia Tech.

Clemson isn't completely out of the picture when it comes to landing a spot in the ACC championship game, but would realistically need to win its remaining games, get some help and secure the necessary tiebreakers.

It's difficult to see that happening unless the Tigers fix their woeful offense, which is averaging 21.4 points per game and ranks 16th out of 17 teams in the ACC.

Clemson has produced the fewest explosive plays of 20 or more yards (17) in the ACC. Quarterback Tait Reynolds completed 20 of 26 passes for just 153 yards against Virginia Tech.

"It hasn't been showing up good right now, not much at all," coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday. "We're trying to emphasize right now. Just let's see if we can get 11 guys doing their job, and all that stuff will come. It'll happen."

Florida State (3-4, 1-3) has had no issue producing explosive plays with six of 50 or more yards and nine of 40 or more yards. The Seminoles are also the fifth-best rushing offense in the conference, averaging 180.1 yards per game.

But finishing games has been an issue for a team that has fallen in overtime against Miami, lost by three to SMU and led in all four games it's lost. The Seminoles have not finished with a winning record or been bowl-eligible since their 2023 undefeated regular season and ACC championship.

"I wanna see growth. That's our focus," coach Mike Norvell said Monday. "Are you growing to maximize your potential? That's my focus."

FSU's running game took a big hit two weeks ago when Ousmane Kromah was lost for the season due to a gruesome foot/ankle injury he suffered against Miami. Norvell said freshman wide receiver Devin Carter and freshman defensive back Jordan Crutchfield are close to returning from injury.