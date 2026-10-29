Colorado QB Julian Lewis recovering after 'medical emergency'

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is recovering after being hospitalized for a "medical emergency" at the team facilities on Wednesday, according to his family.

Lewis, a second-year QB, started the first four games for the Buffaloes this season but has not played since being replaced during a 23-13 loss at Baylor on Sept. 26.

"Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital," the family posted on social media Thursday. "He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support. Please respect Julian and the Lewis family's privacy. We will have no further comment at this time."

No other details have been provided by the family or the school.

Lewis completed 61 of 95 passes (64.2%) for 733 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions during Colorado's 2-2 start to the season. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Isaac Wilson has started the last three games at quarterback, all losses for the Buffaloes (2-5, 0-4 Big 12). Colorado has lost five straight entering Saturday's game in Boulder against Kansas State (4-3, 1-3).

Earlier this week, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders addressed Lewis' chances of becoming the starter again.

"That's on him. That's on him. It's a great question, but that's on him," Sanders said, per On3. "I don't think you can find a player in this program, or you can find some better players and left and didn't wanna leave, but life is what it is. But, I don't treat people unfairly. I don't play games with young men and their careers and hate on folks. If I'm anything, I'm too forgiving. And, I'm very, very kind. I don't play those games with kids."