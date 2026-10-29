Jonathan Taylor on playing for Colts: 'Proud to wear horseshoe'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor told reporters Thursday that he has not requested a trade.

The question arose after the Colts made two major trades Tuesday, dealing eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I haven't heard anything, and I can't control that, obviously. You guys know that I'm always proud to wear the horseshoe, proud to be here," Taylor said. "And similar to Quenton and Buck, they were proud to wear the horseshoe, proud to be here. But obviously, circumstances may cause otherwise. So, hopefully that day may not come. But I can't control that."

What Taylor can control is his focus on Sunday's game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2).

"Obviously, it can maybe be tough to stay focused," he said. "But that's where you've got to be a true pro. You've got to be able to come into this building every single day and know that there are some non-controllables and there are controllables. And the best thing you can do is to control those controllables. And then if circumstances call for otherwise, then you take the next step, and control what you can control."

Taylor, 27, has rushed for 587 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns in seven games this season for the Colts (2-5).

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Taylor has rushed for 8,185 yards and 77 TDs in 91 career games (85 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He won a rushing title in 2021 (1,811 yards) and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2021 (18) and 2025 (18).