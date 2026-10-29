Packers CB Keisean Nixon (shoulder) questionable vs. Panthers

The Green Bay Packers added two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Keisean Nixon to the injury report for Thursday night's home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Nixon is listed as questionable to play due to a shoulder injury. He was not listed on the injury report during the week.

Nixon, 29, plays opposite Brandon Cisse in the starting lineup.

Nixon has recorded 43 tackles, an interception and a half-sack while starting all seven games (all starts) for the Packers (4-3) this season.

He had 72 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and a career-high 17 passes defensed while starting all 17 regular-season games last season.

Nixon signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019 and played three seasons there before signing with the Packers in March 2022. He has 344 career tackles, four sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 39 passes defensed in 115 regular-season games (58 starts).