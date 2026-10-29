Packers WR Christian Watson (chest) leaves in ambulance

Green Bay wide receiver Christian Watson was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for tests after leaving the Packers' Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers with a chest injury.

Prime Video showed Watson climbing into the back of the ambulance shortly after walking to the locker room inside Lambeau Field.

The fifth-year player was hurt while catching a 53-yard pass from Jordan Love midway through the second quarter. Watson landed hard on the turf as he secured the ball. Carolina cornerback Will Lee III sustained an apparent hamstring injury on the play as well.

The Packers initially listed Watson as questionable to return. They later said he was being taken to the hospital for precautionary testing.

Green Bay went on to score a touchdown on the drive, via Josh Jacobs' 1-yard run. The TD gave the Packers a 13-10 lead. Green Bay extended the margin to 20-10 later in the period on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Love to Matthew Golden.

The big gain was the highlight of an impressive first half for Watson. He had six receptions on seven targets for 100 yards before exiting. He now has 40 catches for 695 yards and six touchdowns on the season.