QB uncertainty reigns for Kansas State, Colorado

Kansas State and Colorado face quarterback uncertainty when they square off in a Big 12 contest on Saturday in Boulder, Colo.

K-State's Avery Johnson (neck/shoulder) didn't play in last Saturday's 28-17 loss at Arizona State, snapping a streak of 32 consecutive starts. Kansas State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) coach Collin Klein said Johnson is day-to-day, but come Wednesday the team ruled out its veteran for a second straight game.

Klein said backup Jacob Knuth tweaked his ankle against the Sun Devils after passing for 194 yards with a touchdown and being sacked three times. He is listed as doubtful, leaving the little-used Blake Barnett and Dillon Duff as options in the cliffhanger at QB.

"This is the second week in a row that I don't know exactly who is going to take our first snap on Saturday," Klein said. "That's where we are at."

Despite the quarterback uncertainty, Klein wants to see a steady effort from his club.

"There's not a magic play or a magic scheme, there's no magic wand for consistency," Klein said. "It's the mental fortitude and choices made every single day."

While the Wildcats face attrition issues under center, Colorado (2-5, 0-4) continues to shuffle its quarterbacks as it looks to snap a five-game skid.

"We have ups and downs, sometimes we are really good in certain areas and sometimes we are not," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. "... We just haven't put it all together yet."

Julian Lewis started the season at quarterback but was replaced by Isaac Wilson at halftime of the fourth game. Wilson has started three straight contests, including last Saturday's 57-24 road loss to Oklahoma State.

As the Cowboys rang up 34 unanswered second-half points and Wilson threw his second interception of the game, freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne took the reins of the Buffaloes' offense for the final two drives.

Wilson passed for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Sweetwyne completed 3 of 5 passes for 63 yards against the Cowboys. Sanders has yet to name a starting quarterback for the Kansas State game.

"I haven't seen any give up or quit in these young men, our coaches or myself," Sanders said. "We aren't happy where we are. We want to win."