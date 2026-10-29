Report: Bears bolster D, acquire Jeffery Simmons from Titans

The Chicago Bears are acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reported on Thursday morning.

The Titans reportedly will receive first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028 and a fourth-round selection in 2027, while the Bears will get a fifth-round pick in 2028.

Simmons signed a three-year extension this summer worth $105.8 million -- with $100 million guaranteed -- through the 2030 season. The $35.27 million annual average salary made him the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, surpassing the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones ($31.75M average).

Simmons, 29, has four sacks and 38 tackles in seven games (all starts) this season.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Simmons recorded a career-best 11 sacks in 2025. He also set personal bests with 17 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits.

Simmons has 414 tackles, 46.5 sacks, 72 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 106 games (104 starts) since being selected by the Titans with the 19th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.