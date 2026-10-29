Reports: Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy to make season debut at Arkansas

Missouri All-American running back Ahmad Hardy will make his season debut on Saturday at Arkansas, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Hardy has not played through seven games this season after being struck by a bullet in his upper leg while at an outdoor concert in May in Mississippi. He practiced for the first time on Monday and was not listed on No. 23 Missouri's availability report on Wednesday for the first time this season.

He will have a limited role, per an ESPN report. Hardy would be a reserve for Jamal Roberts, who has rushed 167 times for 867 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. Roberts, Hardy's former backup, averages 5.2 yards per attempt and 123.9 per game.

After confirming Hardy would practice this week, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Sunday in a social media post that "our medical staff will determine his return to game action."

Hardy finished second in the nation with 1,649 rushing yards last season, rushing for 16 touchdowns while earning consensus first-team All-America honors and All-Southeastern Conference honors.

Hardy's big year included rushing performances of 300 and 250 yards -- the former ranking second in school history behind Devin West (319 vs. Kansas in 1998). Overall, Hardy notched eight 100-yard outings.

Last season was Hardy's first at Missouri. He spent his freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe and rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-2 SEC) face the Razorbacks (3-4, 1-3) in Fayetteville, Ark.