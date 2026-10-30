DJ Lagway (4 TDs) leads Baylor past UCF to win interim coach's debut

DJ Lagway returned to the state of Florida and threw four touchdown passes as Baylor rolled in its first game under interim coach Joe Klanderman, thrashing UCF 41-9 in Orlando on Friday.

Taking over the Bears (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) after seventh-year coach Dave Aranda was fired on Sunday, Klanderman put out a defense that shut down the Knights (4-4, 2-3). UCF managed just three Will Stone field goals.

The Baylor defense yielded 281 total yards and posted seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Lagway, a transfer from the Florida Gators, went 16-for-25 for 319 yards. Gavin Freeman had five catches for 114 yards and a long touchdown. Tony Livingston added two scores on two receptions, and Ryelan Morris totaled 82 yards on 11 carries.

UCF quarterback Keyone Jenkins could not muster the magic that led to an upset of then-No. 2 BYU last Saturday, going 14-for-21 for 82 yards with an interception. Alonza Barnett III relieved Jenkins in the second half and finished 8-for-16 for 133 yards. Josh Derry posted 70 receiving yards on three catches.

Baylor's Devon Jordan picked off Jenkins for his fourth interception this season, setting up the first score. Lagway converted a third down with a 10-yard run. On the next play, the Texas native lobbed a 4-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Livingston late in the first quarter.

In the second period, Lagway connected with Dre'lon Miller for 36 yards to put the visitors in scoring position. Caden Knighten ended an eight-play, 63-yard drive by rushing 2 yards for a 14-0 lead with 8:58 to go in the quarter.

UCF finally recorded its initial first down on the next series, and Stone drilled a 39-yard field goal with 3:24 remaining in the half.

On the next series, Baylor's Jadon Porter caught a 53-yard pass, setting up Rhett Armstrong for a 45-yard field goal. Armstrong added another from 29 yards, but Stone hammered a 57-yarder with three seconds left to make it 20-6 at the half.

Lagway created separation on the Bears' first second-half series, delivering a 21-yard strike to Livingston at 10:07 for the tight end's second score.

Less than two minutes later, Freeman went up, grabbed a high seam-pattern throw and dashed untouched 77 yards for a comfortable 34-6 margin.

Stone improved to 3-for-3 by booting a field goal from 35 yards to cap the ensuing possession.

Matthew Klopfenstein caught a 5-yard pass for Lagway's final touchdown toss in the fourth quarter.