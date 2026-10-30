Panthers fire defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

The Carolina Panthers fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley on Friday morning.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash was named interim defensive coordinator and will call the defensive plays for head coach Dave Canales, the team announced.

The moves come after the Panthers (3-4) allowed 70 points in two losses over a five-day stretch, including Thursday night's 27-19 setback at Green Bay.

Carolina has allowed 27.6 points and 349.6 yards per contest, which rank 27th and 23rd in the NFL, respectively. The Panthers yielded 59 points in their season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13 and 43 more in a setback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Evero, 45, was the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2022 before joining the Panthers in the same role in 2023.

Wash, 58, previously served as defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-20). He has coached the defensive line with the Detroit Lions (2021-22) and Panthers since then.