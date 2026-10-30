QB Anthony Colandrea returning to Nebraska in 2027

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has found a home at Nebraska and will return for his final season of eligibility in 2027, his agent confirmed Friday.

Colandrea was the starter at Virginia (2023-24) and UNLV (2025) before landing in Lincoln and leading the Cornhuskers this season.

Agent Noah Reisenfeld of 21 Sports & Entertainment told ESPN that his client has signed a deal to remain at Nebraska.

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule had expressed concern earlier this month that other schools were trying to lure Colandrea back into the transfer portal. "He's already got SEC schools calling him," Rhule said.

Colandrea has completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,570 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions through seven games with Nebraska (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten).

The Huskers will try to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday against visiting Washington (4-3, 1-3).

For his career, Colandrea has completed 63.6% of his passes for 9,112 yards with 63 TDs and 33 picks in 40 games. He has rushed for 1,485 yards and 16 scores.

Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class includes a commitment from five-star quarterback Trae Taylor III of Omaha, who is ranked as the No. 1 QB and No. 10 overall player by the 247 Sports composite.